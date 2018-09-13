Leonard Fournette says he's a 'game-time decision'

Leonard Fournette believes his status for Sunday's tilt versus the New England Patriots could come down to the wire

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back missed practices Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

"I started running on it today," Fournette told reporters Thursday, via ESPN's Jeff Darlington. "It feels good. So that's progress. We'll see. It's a game-time decision... I like my chances more and more as the day has gone on."

The team plans on testing Fournette's hamstring on Friday. Earlier in the week, coach Doug Marrone said he'd be comfortable playing Fournette even if the running back didn't practice.

Hamstring injuries are tricky, as they can be easily tweaked if not fully healed. If Fournette plays, he'd likely not see his normal workload, sharing duty with T.J. Yeldon. If the second-year back can't go, Yeldon and shifty Corey Grant would split work.

Fournette missed three games during his rookie season. The Jaguars went 3-0 without Fournette, averaging 31.7 points and 158.3 rushing yards per game without their bell-cow, per NFL Research. Blake Bortles had five passing touchdowns and no interceptions in those games.

The Jaguars face the New England Patriots in Jacksonville at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.