Jenkins silently uses signs to bring attention to issues

Two days after the White House canceled the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory celebration, safety Malcolm Jenkins used Wednesday's media session to once again bring attention to issues of social injustice.

Silently standing before reporters, Jenkins responded to questions by holding up a series of signs pointing out player community work and various examples of social inequality.

Hereâs a portion of Malcolm Jenkinsâ session with reporters. pic.twitter.com/LDZv9ZyrDg â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 6, 2018

Malcolm Jenkins responded to questions today by holding up a series of signs. He did not speak. Here are a few. pic.twitter.com/I01lfMwVgq â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 6, 2018

Jenkins, a co-founder of the Players Coalition, criticized the decision by the White House to cancel Tuesday's previously schedule Super Bowl LII celebration.

"It's hard to meet with people who don't agree with you and to have tough conversations about uncomfortable race-related issues and how to make positive change," Jenkins wrote on Twitter. "It takes courage to stand up for the TRUTH even if it's not a popular one."

The White House canceled Tuesday scheduled Super Bowl LII celebration after learning that only a "tiny" number of players planned to attend. The Eagles tried last week to reschedule it, but the dates offered by the team conflicted with President Trump's schedule.

Working alongside Chris Long and other Eagles teammates, Jenkins has played a leading role in helping the Players Coalition work toward improving police and community relations while advocating for criminal justice and economic reform.

Last month, Jenkins and several other NFL players hosted a forum in Oakland, California, to address criminal justice reform concerns -- one of at least four forums the Players Coalition plans to host on the issue.

In addition to meeting with NFL team owners and league officials to address concerns involving social inequality issues affecting players, members of the Players Coalition have gone on police ride-alongs, met with legislators on Capitol Hill and visited with community leaders to address issues affecting people across the country.

"Life is much bigger than this game," Jenkins told reporters during Super Bowl week.