Injury roundup: Aaron Rodgers remains day to day

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday that Aaron Rodgers remains day to day in his ongoing recovery from a knee sprain he suffered in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

McCarthy said the team will know more about Rodgers' availability for Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Vikings after Saturday's practice -- the Packers aren't practicing Friday. However, he isn't concerned about the lack of reps Rodgers has had this week. He also said Rodgers is feeling better than he did earlier in the week.

As NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier this week, Rodgers is expected to play against the Vikings.

As weâve discussed all week on @nflnetwork, tomorrow is a big day. #Packers practice schedule â recovery day Friday, practice Saturday â gives Rodgers a little more time to do something on field before game (though he and McCarthy say he doesnât need to practice to play). https://t.co/gktSIYKYYm â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 14, 2018

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring in the run up to Sunday's games:

1. Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee injury during Thursday's win over the Baltimore Ravens.

2. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson wouldn't say whether he thought running back Darren Sproles would play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sproles has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered in Wednesday's practice.

3. Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton is out for the remainder of the season because of a torn rotator cuff, Rapoport reported.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) wasn't on the field at the start of practice Friday. Fournette said earlier this week he will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots.

5. Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been cleared from concussion protocol and is expected to practice today, per coach Jason Garrett.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson (concussion) and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) were both participating in practice Friday, per NFL Network's James Palmer. Palmer adds cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) did not practice again today.