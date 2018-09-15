KJ Wright, Doug Baldwin, Bobby Wagner OUT vs. Bears

The Seattle Seahawks will have to take on the Chicago Bears Monday night without three of their starters.

Wideout Doug Baldwin (knee) and linebackers K.J. Wright (knee) and Bobby Wagner (groin) will not play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Baldwin suffered an MCL sprain in Seattle's season opener loss to the Denver Broncos. Baldwin was already dealing with a knee issue that held him out for most of the preseason.

Wagner didn't practice all week with a groin injury. Wright is still recovering from an August arthroscopic knee surgery that had him sidelined during the Week 1 contest. Fifth-round rookie LB Shaquem Griffin will continue to fill in as the starter while Wright is out.