Josh Gordon won't play Sunday due to hamstring injury

The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their top offensive playmakers Sunday following an unexpected change to their Week 2 injury report.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon will not play against the New Orleans Saints because of a hamstring injury, the team announced Saturday. A source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that the decision to hold out Gordon was made Saturday morning after the receiver complained to team medical staff about his hamstring after arriving at the team facility.

In addition to Gordon, the Browns also will be without tight end Seth DeValve (hamstring) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder/ankle), who were both downgraded by the team Saturday. Kirksey will miss his first game since being selected in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Browns.

Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) also won't play Sunday.

Gordon, who missed training camp and the preseason to deal with undisclosed health issues, caught one pass for 17 yards in the Browns' 21-21 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The 2013 All-Pro is embarking on his first full NFL season since returning from suspensions that kept him off the playing field for a total of 56 games from 2014-17.