Sam Bradford to play in Rams' second preseason game

Entering training camp, coach Jeff Fisher hinted that Sam Bradford would likely be held out of the preseason opener by choice rather than necessity.
After Bradford sat out the St. Louis Rams' 26-24 loss to the Saints on Friday night, Fisher confirmed that his starting quarterback will be back on the field for against the Green Bay Packersnext Saturday at the Edward Jones Dome.
"I haven't decided how much," Fisher said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "but yeah, he's gonna play this week."
Bradford was declared "full-go" for the start of camp. At least one observer has noted that he's still moving "a little gingerly" at times, which is hardly unusual for a player returning from ACL surgery.
If Bradford struggles out of the gates as Robert Griffin III did last season, it will be interesting to see if Fisher turns to veteran backup Shaun Hill, who was impressive in the preseason opener.
