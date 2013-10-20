Sam Bradford tears ACL; St. Louis Rams to try out QBs

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that an MRI confirms Sam Bradfordhas a torn ACL, according to two sources informed of the situation. Bradford suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Panthers and the Rams are expected to work out several quarterbacks Monday. Pro Football Talk first reported the news. The team confirmed the injury Monday morning.
Bradford has experienced ups and downs this season, but a moment like this is a reminder of how valuable a mid-level starting quarterback truly is. With Bradford, the Rams were in the mix at 3-4. Now their season feels all but over.
The only other quarterback on the Rams' roster is Kellen Clemens, who has seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions for his career. NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reports the Rams even internally discussed adding Tim Tebow to the mix, although a signing is unlikely.
It was just a few weeks ago that Rapoport and Silver reported the Ramswere committed to Sam Bradford as their franchise quarterback. They were willing to give him a contract extension. Bradford will certainly be the team's starting quarterback next season, but it feels like we are no closer to knowing if he's a difference-making quarterback.
Meanwhile, St. Louis' first-round draft pick next season could be rather high. The team also owns Washington's first round pick. The Rams say they are committed to Bradford, but they could be staring at some nice quarterback options at the top of next season's draft.