Sam Bradford sharp in Rams' second preseason game

St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford didn't have a bad first preseason game last week against the Indianapolis Colts. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft completed 7 of 9 passes for 57 yards and a 93.1 passer rating.
The only complaint was that Bradford made quick throws, never really looking at second and third reads or throwing the ball downfield, which was considered a strength of his coming out of Oklahoma.
In Saturday night's 31-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Bradford didn't play very long -- just three series -- and didn't waste any time in showing off his deep-ball accuracy, hitting slot receiver Danny Amendola 35 yards downfield on the Rams' opening play from scrimmage. Two plays later, Bradford hit tight end Lance Kendricks in stride for a 23-yard touchdown pass to give the Rams a quick 7-0 lead in this year's Governor's Cup matchup.
Amendola missed most of last season with an arm injury, but he and Bradford are picking up where they left off in 2010. The duo connected three times for 58 yards Saturday night, including an 8-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-2 play where Amendola had Chiefs cornerback Javier Arenas draped all over him.
Bradford arguably is the most-talented quarterback in the NFC West. If the defense improves under Jeff Fisher, some of the key skill-position players live up to their potential and the offensive line keeps Bradford upright, the Rams could take a big step forward in 2012.