Sam Bradford's lone backup is undrafted Austin Davis

Sam Bradford is learning his third offense in as many seasons with the St. Louis Rams, but the team remains confident that he's due for a breakout campaign.
They must be, because as of Saturday, Bradford's only backup on the 53-man roster was Austin Davis, an undrafted rookie.
Cut tracker
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch was just one of Friday's many releases. Who else was cut? **More ...**
The Rams released veteran Kellen Clemens on Friday, days after coach Jeff Fisher expressed hope in Davis -- but not as a challenger for the primary backup role.
"I don't think so," Fisher said. "Austin's done a great job. He's picked up this offense, which is not easy to do in a short time, and he's done a good job. But Kellen's been in this offense for six or seven years and he has a good sense, a good feel for it."
Apparently not good enough.
We don't expect the Rams to enter this season with a newbie (no matter how precocious) as Bradford's lone understudy. They'll pull someone off the waiver wire; someone Fisher can trust.
Besides, Bradford doubled as a china doll in 2011. He enjoyed a solid preseason, but the Ramsremain concerned about his sticky left ankle, which led to the quarterback missing six games last season and hasn't completely healed.