Sam Bradford's ankle less than 100 percent for Rams

Questions about the durability of St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford were thought to have been answered after the No. 1 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft played all 1,094 of the team's snaps while earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors two seasons ago.
However, a severe high ankle sprain would limit Bradford to 10 games in 2011 and still has him at less than 100 percent during training camp, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
"It's close," Bradford said of his left ankle injury. "I think it's as good as it's going to feel. It's something that we're managing right now. I've been able to take every snap so far without any setbacks and I think that's a positive sign."
Bradford is arguably the most talented quarterback in a wide open NFC West and NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Jeff Darlington wrote late last week that Bradford is primed for a big season even with a dearth of big-time weapons around him. Of course, all the talent in the world wouldn't mean much if Bradford's ankle injury limits his effectiveness on the field, or worse, kept him off it.
"I thought that with rest in the offseason, it would've been gone by now," Bradford said according to Thomas. "But it's not. I've talked about it with Reg (trainer Reggie Scott). I understand what his plan is, and I think we're doing as good as we can right now in managing it."