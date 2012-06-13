Sam Baker, Falcons left tackle, at career crossroads

Though the Falcons coaching staff and front office has shown its support for Baker, they've also prepared for the future. Atlanta used its third round pick on Southern Mississippi's Lamar Holmes, a nasty blocker with 35-inch arms who could be a long-term option at left tackle. If Baker has another shaky year, particularly with injuryies, the Falcons can let him move on in free agency next offseason and go with Holmes. Baker may have a bit of a reprieve right now, though, as Holmes is out until training camp with a toe injury.