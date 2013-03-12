Sam Baker, Atlanta Falcons agree to six-year contract

Amid rumors of interest in big names such as Darrelle Revis and Steven Jackson, Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has followed through on a master plan to bring back the key players who helped compile the NFL's best record in 2012.
The Falcons have agreed to a contract with left tackle Sam Baker, a team source confirmed to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday. The deal was first reported by Fox Sports.
The Falconsmade the news official Tuesday night, announcing that Baker had agreed to a six-year contract.
Along with the weekend signing of right guard Garrett Reynolds, Dimitroff now has locked up two of his three offensive-line starters to have reached free agency.
Following a disappointing injury-marred 2011 season in which he lost his starting job to journeyman Will Svitek, Baker bounced back strong last year, showing marked improvement in pass protection. As the eighth-ranked offensive lineman in Around the League's free agency primer, Baker was a valuable re-signing for the Falcons. Matt Ryan should be wearing a smile.
With Baker, Tony Gonzalez and safety William Moore back in the fold, two-time NFL Executive of the Year Dimitroff continues to put his franchise in position for a playoff run.