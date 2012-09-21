Saints' Will Smith satisfied by meeting with Roger Goodell

"The most important thing I want to go in there and tell the commissioner and the people from the NFL is that there was never a pay-to-injure or bounty program with the New Orleans Saints," Smith said. "We're a clean defense. We never went out there and intentionally tried to hurt people. That was the message I wanted the commissioner to hear. I don't (know) what evidence he had or who he'd spoken to in the past, but I wanted to make it very clear that when I was there in those meetings, that never went on."