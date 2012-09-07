Saints' Will Smith might play; Jonathan Vilma unlikely

Of the four players suspended, just two should be able to immediately return to action. Those two are Saints defensive end Will Smith and Cleveland Browns linebacker Scott Fujita -- and Smith has been led to believe by the Saints that he will be active Sunday against the Washington Redskins, a source close to the player told NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer. The Saints, however, will have to cut a player to make room for Smith on the 53-man roster.