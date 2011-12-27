Saints' Sharper would take Brees over Favre in big spot

Darren Sharper is extremely familiar with the works of Brett Favre, having been both a teammate and opponent of the Ol' Gunslinger during Sharper's 14-year career in the NFL.
Now a member of the Saints, Sharper gets to see another likely Hall of Famer up close in Drew Brees. Asked by ESPN on Tuesday which QB he'd rather have in a must-score scenario, Sharper went with his current record-breaking teammate.
"With the game on the line I would have to go with Mr. Drew Brees, because we've seen Brett -- who I love to death -- throw the ball up in the air when anyone can make a play on it, intercept it, at the end of games," Sharper said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "If you want to come down to a two-minute drill where you need a play for your team to win, you go with one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL, and that's Drew Brees."
Sharper doesn't rip Favre by any means, but he also makes it clear Favre's high risk/high reward ballet didn't always inspire confidence from teammates. Favre never had a season that matches what Brees is doing this year, but it's fair to wonder what a 28-year-old Favre could've done in today's pass-happy NFL.