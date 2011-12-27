Saints' Sharper would take Brees over Favre in big spot

"With the game on the line I would have to go with Mr. Drew Brees, because we've seen Brett -- who I love to death -- throw the ball up in the air when anyone can make a play on it, intercept it, at the end of games," Sharper said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "If you want to come down to a two-minute drill where you need a play for your team to win, you go with one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL, and that's Drew Brees."