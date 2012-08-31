Saints send rookie WR Nick Toon to injured reserve

Toon has shown flashes in the offseason, but he practiced Tuesday for the first time in weeks after missing the entire preseason with a foot injury. The Saints are taking the patient approach with Toon, who is being viewed as a future candidate to occupy the slot for Brees. Toon wasn't about to start with Marques Colston, Lance Moore and Devery Henderson in the mix, but he should compete for the third or fourth spot in 2013.