Saints rookie Ingram escapes injury in Alabama car accident

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Mark Ingram came away unscathed after a car he was driving collided with an 18-wheeler early Friday morning.
Ingram took to Twitter to update fans on his well-being.
"Thanks for everyone's prayers and concerns," Ingram tweeted. "I'm perfectly fine, not one scratch!"
According to the accident report, both vehicles were traveling southbound on Leeman Ferry Road approaching Metro Circle in Huntsville. As the truck's driver, Paul Clewis, prepared to turn right onto Metro Circle from Leeman Ferry Road, he said he made a wide turn.
Police said Ingram failed to yield right of way to the truck and hit it on the passenger side of the cab. Ingram told police the truck driver didn't signal before making the turn.
Huntsville police said neither drugs nor alcohol was involved in the crash. Neither Ingram nor Clewis was cited for the accident.
Ingram, the 2009 Heisman Trophy winner, was drafted No. 28 overall in April by the Saints, who gave up a 2011 second-round choice and a 2012 first-round selection to the New England Patriots to trade up for the running back.