Saints release Jabari Greer, Roman Harper, Will Smith

"I have coached and been around a lot of great players and I put these four guys right there at the top," Payton said in the team release. "Jabari, Roman, Will and Jonathan all represent and epitomize what we look for in our players. These are disciplined, smart, tough and team-oriented individuals. They all played an important role in helping this team and this city win its first Super Bowl and they have all enjoyed multiple playoff appearances and wins."