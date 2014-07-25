Saints QB Drew Brees wants to play until he's 45

"If everything you do, you're trying to win at, and you're pissed if you don't, it becomes your nature," Brees said. "It is my nature. It's hard for me not to do that. And that's what motivates you, and gets you going. I mean, I'm 10 years older than all those quarterbacks, and I'm thinking, 'Am I gonna let this young punk beat me? I'm not gonna let this young punk beat me at anything!'