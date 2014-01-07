Saints put Seahawks logo on New Orleans practice field

On Tuesday's "Around The League Podcast," guest star Andrew Siciliano wondered what motivational tool New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton might unearth after seemingly exhausting his allotment of tricks leading up to last week's victory in Philadelphia.
We have our answer.
Having already changed Gatorade flavors, ordered new sweatsuits and added hip-hop music to football drills, Payton's latest strategical tactic is painting the Seahawks logo on his practice field to better inure his team to the unique challenges of Seattle's notoriously raucous CenturyLink Field.
Give Payton credit for creativity.
Once the game starts, though, that foreign practice logo won't help the Saints cope with a historically great Seahawks pass defense.