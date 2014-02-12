Around the League

Presented By

Saints part ways with Vilma, Harper, Greer, Will Smith

Published: Feb 12, 2014 at 05:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The New Orleans Saints are set to shed some big salaries. They are going to start with one of their most respected veteran players.

Linebacker/defensive end Will Smithwill be released, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, who cited a person with knowledge of the Saints' thinking. The news does not come as a surprise. The Saints kept Smith around at a bloated salary in 2013, and they were going to ask him to change positions after a few down seasons. Smith tore his ACL in August.

It's a disappointing end to an incredible 10-year run with the team. Smith was the organization's best pass rusher and most consistent defensive lineman for nearly a decade. When you drove by the Superdome, Smith was one of the few players featured on large banners advertising the team.

Like so many Saints, Smith's best season came in 2009. He had 13 sacks and started in all three postseason games during the team's Super Bowl run. He had a salary-cap number of $13.9 million in 2014, so this was a move the Saints had to make.

Smith's release is just the start of changes in New Orleans. Rapoport reports that other big cuts are coming. Wide receiver Lance Moore is another name to watch.

As for Jabari Greer, Rapoport described the cornerback's situation as "complicated." Greer's ACL tear makes him eligible for $1.05 million in injury protection benefits and, if cut, he might be in play for an injury grievance.

UPDATE: Executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis announced Wednesday that the Saints terminated the contracts of Jabari Greer, Roman Harper and Will Smith. The team also announced they will not re-sign Jonathan Vilma. Rapoport, who reported Harper's release earlier, said the move saves the Saints more than $2 million in cap space in 2014.

On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys talk Michael Sam, potential big-name cap casualties, and offseason forecasts for the Steelers and Jaguars.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW