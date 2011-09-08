Saints-Packers opener will provide plenty of scoring, highlights

I like the Packers at home in a fairly high-scoring game (27-21). Both quarterbacks could approach the 300-yard number and both tight ends, Jimmy Graham and Jermichael Finley, will make a few big plays. Both defenses will use plenty of pressure calls to disrupt the quarterbacks. Last season, the Packers pressured more on early downs and the Saints blitzed 66 percent of the time on third down. Lance Moore will not play for the Saints and that limits some of the personnel groups they like to use.