Saints march right over Vick, reeling Eagles

NEW ORLEANS -- Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes, extending his NFL record streak to 51 games, and Patrick Robinson returned an interception 99 yards for a score to lead the New Orleans Saints to a much-needed win, 28-13 over Michael Vick and the reeling Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.
The Saints (3-5), who bounced back from a dismal 34-14 loss at Denver, also got a 22-yard touchdown run from Chris Ivory.
Philadelphia (3-5) lost its fourth in a row, which is sure to keep the heat on Vick and embattled coach Andy Reid. Vick threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to DeSean Jackson in the third quarter, but that was about the only highlight for the visiting team.
