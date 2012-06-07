Saints make new contract offer to Brees

Slowly but surely, it sounds like some sort of progress is being made in the Drew Brees contract negotiations.
While a local report indicating that a deal was close was debunked by a number of outlets including NFL Network, it sounds like the two sides are having meaningful talks.
A person familliar with the situation told The Associated Press that a new offer had been made to the record-setting quarterback.
Brees was probably too busy on Thursday bringing generic sandwiches to New Orleans to check out the details immediately, but it's a big positive that the two sides are talking after a long period of inactivity.
While the Saints and Brees are reportedly close on average salary-per-year, it's unclear if they are close on bigger factors like guaranteed money and total money in the first three years of the deal.