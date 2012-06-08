Saints hired ex-FBI Director Louis Freeh to examine organization

"Serious allegations have been made about our organization this off-season; we take these allegations very seriously," Bensel said in an email. "As a result, we have hired the Freeh Group, founded by former director of the FBI and former federal judge Louis Freeh. Mr. Benson moved quickly to hire them and has spared no expense to get to the bottom of these allegations. We have given the Freeh Group complete access to our team and all of the individuals who have been associated with this news story."