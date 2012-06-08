Saints hired ex-FBI Director Louis Freeh to examine organization

The New Orleans Saints have hired former FBI Director Louis Freeh to examine their organization inside and out, a team source said. New Orleans has been mired in controversy following the NFL's bounty investigation, and there were also allegations that GM Mickey Loomis had been involved in wire tapping.
Freeh is now a lawyer and consultant, but he served as FBI director from 1993 to 2001. He does not appear to have any tie to the Saints or New Orleans. The hire of the Freeh Group was first reported by Pro Football Talk.
Bensel explained the move in an email to PFT, saying it could provide owner Tom Benson with a thorough look at every facet of his organization.
"Serious allegations have been made about our organization this off-season; we take these allegations very seriously," Bensel said in an email. "As a result, we have hired the Freeh Group, founded by former director of the FBI and former federal judge Louis Freeh. Mr. Benson moved quickly to hire them and has spared no expense to get to the bottom of these allegations. We have given the Freeh Group complete access to our team and all of the individuals who have been associated with this news story."