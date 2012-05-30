Saints fan starts website to pay Drew Brees

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints continue to engage in a protracted contract battle, with no particular end in sight. Brees is missing organized team activities, and the next battleground between the quarterback and the team could be in front of an arbitrator as the sides squabble over the particulars of his franchise-tag number.
One enterprising Saints season ticket holder has come up with a potential compromise. He wants the fans to help pay Brees. A website called "Fans step up!" has been created to give Brees a little extra dough.
"In the past few months, we fans have been frustrated to know that Drew Brees may not continue his professional endeavors in New Orleans for reasons completely out of our control. But we can do something about it. We can STEP UP and give Drew a BONUS for all that he has done for New Orleans and this region. We can send a clear message to Drew Brees that we appreciate what he has done for us," the site reads.
Oh boy. The fan insists that 100 percent of every donation will go straight to Brees. It's not a charity or a tax write-off, but a gesture. Surely the season-ticket holder knows it's an insane one.
You don't need to be a former New Orleans resident and lifetime lover of the city like myself to know there are countless better ways to donate in New Orleans. Brees -- who has done so much to help the city -- would wholeheartedly agree.
The business between the Saints and Brees is ugly and painful for the fans, but Brees is well represented by agent Tom Condon in negotiations. Condon is well compensated to handle things from here.