Saints' Drew Brees plans to play into his 40s

With three years left on his mega-deal with the Saints, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is aiming to compete for another half decade -- at least.
"Do I hope I can play into my 40s? Yes, I do. As long as I'm healthy and playing at a high level, then why not?" Brees, 35, said this week, per The Associated Press. "I certainly don't take it for granted and know that obviously you've got to prove yourself every year."
In today's NFL, Brees has a shot.
After all, Brett Favre tugged the Vikingsinto the NFC Championship Game at age 40, while Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are both under contract beyond the Big 4-0. There's no reason Brees -- coming off three straight 5,000-yard campaigns -- should gun for less.
There's no hint of a decline. Brees last season pulled off the third-highest completion percentage (68.6) of his career, while recording his lowest interception rate (1.8) since 2004.
Until we see him tossing worm-burners to phantoms, Brees remains a candidate to test the position's longevity limits.
