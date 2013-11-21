Saints' Darren Sproles, Jahri Evans inactive vs. Falcons

The New Orleans Saints are without two key players for NFL Network's "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Saints declared running back/kick returner Darren Sproles (knee, ankle) and right guard Jahri Evans (ankle) inactive. Tony Gonzalez (toe) is active for the Falcons.
Sproles has been one of the biggest mismatches in the league since joining the Saints in 2011, but he's managed just 125 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown over his last three games. Pierre Thomas and Mark Ingram will pick up the slack in the backfield while Tim Lelito fills in for Evans.
With the exception of their record-breaking performance against the Cowboys in Week 10, the Saints' ground attack has been a disappointment this season. Even without Sproles and Evans, they should find success against a Falcons defense giving up 11 more points per game than last season and 30-plus in five of the last seven contests.
