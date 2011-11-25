Saints continue to win games, even as they lose coin tosses

Math was never our strong suit, so we'll simply lay it out there and let you figure it out, Will Hunting:
New Orleans guessed wrong in its first nine games, then took an 0-fer prior to both kickoff and overtime against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. The bad luck hasn't hurt the Saints, who are leading the NFC South with a 7-3 record heading into their next failed flip against the New York Giants on Monday.
How ridiculous? The odds of losing 11 consecutive coin flips is 2,048-1. You are more likely to be struck by lightning. Again, we don't know what to make of this.
The Saints have trotted out seven different players and an honorary captain in an attempt to break the streak, but all have failed thunderously. 100/0 is the new 50/50.
This is the exact type of topic NFL coaches loathe, since it's something they have zero control of. Saints coach Sean Payton said the streak "isn't a big deal," but also added "I don't think I'd want to go to Las Vegas with them."
Brees also used a Vegas analogy.
"It's not like we're going to the blackjack table where we know we need to hit on 16 and hold on 18," Brees said. "Since it's 50/50 there is really nothing you can do. It's not like you have any control over what happens there."
The Cleveland Browns have also lost all of their coin flips this season, but there's actually sound logic to that. They're the Cleveland Browns.