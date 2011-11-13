Saints CB Porter to play only one week after nasty collision

ATLANTA -- New Orleans Saints cornerback Tracy Porter was listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, and he'll play barring a setback.
Porter left the field on a stretcher last week after colliding with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Williams on the second play from scrimmage in the Saints' Week 9 win. Porter was diagnosed with a neck injury, and he practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.
Given how serious the injury originally appeared, it's amazing that Porter will be able to play after minimal time away from the field.
"I mean, of course when they say they're gonna grab a stretcher to take you off the field, you're always scared and you're planning for the worst," Porter said. "But everything panned out and I was able to move my limbs, able to walk. So I'm thankful and I'm blessed that it wasn't more serious than it was."