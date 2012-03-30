Around the League

Presented By

Saints can fulfill Rooney Rule with internal interview

Published: Mar 30, 2012 at 05:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

On Thursday, former NFL head coach Herm Edwards railed against the Saints for making a "sham" of the Rooney Rule.

The rule states teams must interview at least one minority candidate before hiring a head coach. Edwards believes the Saints' interest in Bill Parcells has soiled their search for Sean Payton's replacement during the coach's one-year suspension.

"This thing is going to become a sham if Bill Parcells takes this job," Edwards said on ESPN, wondering out loud why any minority candidate would interview for a job they won't win.

League spokesman Greg Aiello on Friday told NFL.com the Rooney Rule applies to an interim head coaching search only if a team goes outside its current staff. If the Saints do so, they must interview at least one minority candidate.

"That candidate could be from the current staff," Aiello wrote via email, noting that clubs can't hire coaches off another team's staff at this time of year anyway. Aiello said it's not a "loophole" to interview internally, as some have suggested.

The Saints are wading through uncharted territory, trying to cobble together a sense of continuity with Payton set to exit stage left amid the team's bounty fiasco.

The question hasn't changed: Why interview for this job? If Parcells and the Saints share a mutual interest, the Rooney Rule has been botched this time around. Yes, the Saints must comply with the formal process, but how far are we from what the Rooney Rule intended to begin with?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.