Saints' Cameron Jordan: This is year I get a Super Bowl

"We have a multitude of wide receivers that are hungry to make a name for themselves. To even talk about defense, we've upgraded in a couple different positions. We brought in a ball-hawk in Jairus Byrd, Kenny (Vaccaro) is going into his second year. The defensive line, I can't say enough about my defensive line. From Akiem Hicks to Junior Galette to Tyrunn Walker, you can name any, Brodrick Bunkley, my D-line is phenomenal. I love my guys."