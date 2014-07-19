Saints' Cameron Jordan: This is year I get a Super Bowl

The New Orleans Saints enter the 2014 season with an improved defense, top-tier coaching, satiated stars and one of the best quarterbacks on the planet. This is a time-tested recipe for Super Bowl trips.
Saints players have the right to be confident. Cameron Jordan showed that spirit Friday when asked if the Saints will re-take the NFC South this season.
"This is the year I get a Super Bowl," Jordan told NFL Network's Lindsay Rhodes on NFL Total Access.
Jordan -- who has set a personal goal for 16 sacks this season -- elaborated on his view of the future.
"Cam Jordan going back home to Arizona, Super Bowl in Arizona. We have the team in place, we have an offense, we have Drew Brees, we have Jim Graham now, he's happy, and that's a huge thing for us," he said.
"We have a multitude of wide receivers that are hungry to make a name for themselves. To even talk about defense, we've upgraded in a couple different positions. We brought in a ball-hawk in Jairus Byrd, Kenny (Vaccaro) is going into his second year. The defensive line, I can't say enough about my defensive line. From Akiem Hicks to Junior Galette to Tyrunn Walker, you can name any, Brodrick Bunkley, my D-line is phenomenal. I love my guys."
Continuity is also a welcome development for the Saints defense, which had three defensive coordinators over a three-year stretch Rob Ryan took a grip on the gig.
"Coordinator for the second year," Jordan said about expectations of the defense. "That's a first in my stint with the Saints to have a coordinator come back."
Jordan said that last line with a chuckle, but he mentioned the same thing when Around The League sat down with him in March. Ryan has helped stabilize the unit and turn a team weakness into a strength. Super Bowl chatter isn't crazy in the Big Easy.
