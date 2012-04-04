Saints bounty penalties irk Ravens' Pollard

When asked if he condones the idea of bounties in football, Pollard continued: "... I don't care if you do a bounty or not, because me -- the way I'm playing -- I'm going to hit you straight in the mouth. And if you have a concussion by me hitting you in the mouth ... you know what? I don't mean to. I'm not meaning to hurt you, but this is my game. It's my life or your life. It's my family or yours."