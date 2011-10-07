Around the League

Presented By

Sailing away: Patriots RB Kettani leaves team for naval duty

Published: Oct 07, 2011 at 02:25 AM

When New England's players gather for practice Friday morning in advance of their clash with the New York Jets, they'll be down one true Patriot.

Practice-squad running back and U.S. Naval reserve Eric Kettani was ordered back to his ship in Jacksonville after his request for leave was denied, the Boston Herald reported Thursday.

Kettani, who played football at the U.S. Naval Academy, is scheduled to report to duty Friday morning, ending his brief run with the team.

"I love my country and I'm happy to serve it, but I'm also happy to be a New England Patriot," Kettani told ESPN.com on Thursday. "I think some of (my teammates) were shocked. Coach (Bill) Belichick said he'd help me out in any way possible."

Kettani originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in May 2009 before being placed on the reserve military list in July 2009. He was activated from the reserve military list in July 2011.

Kettani tweeted a bittersweet farewell to the team Thursday night: "Just left Patriot Place for maybe the last time," he wrote, along with a photo of his locker, showing his naval cap next to a Patriots throwback helmet (which the team will wear against the Jets).

The Navy issued the following letter denying Kettani's request for leave:

"As our nation is at war, it is important to ensure we maintain our commitment to the nation's defense. As such, a release from active duty would be inconsistent with that effort.

"I appreciate your Patriotism and service to our nation and encourage you to pursue your goal to play professional football after completion of your service in the Navy."

The Patriots didn't waste time in moving on, announcing Friday that rookie defensive back Josh Victorian was re-signed to the practice squad to replace Kettani.

On Friday afternoon, Kettani tweeted: "Just reported on the USS Klakring and thank you everyone for your encouraging thoughts and support. Lets go #Patriots beat the #Jets!"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW