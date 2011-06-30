S2K: Polamalu or Reed? Good luck deciding between the two

Still, what has made Polamalu so special is not any one play; it's a confluence of things. Pittsburgh's defense has allowed the fewest points in the league three times since Polamalu became a starter in 2004. In 2007, the Steelers finished second; in 2005, third. Just to get this straight, since Polamalu's arrival seven seasons ago the Steelers have finished in the top three in points allowed five times, he's started three Super Bowls, and is a six-time Pro Bowl selection.