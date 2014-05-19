Ryan Williams signed by Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to sign Williams, ESPN Dallas' Calvin Watkins reported Saturday. The Cowboys first would need to make a corresponding move to fit Williams on the roster.
The Arizona Cardinals cut the running back Monday, just three years after he was the No. 38 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Williams played just five games in his NFL career after rupturing his patellar tendon three preseason games into his rookie season.
Dallas coach Jason Garrett said Saturday that Williams had an "impressive" workout with the Cowboys and believes the 24-year-old, if healthy, could be an asset to their backfield.
William should compete for the No. 3 role with Joseph Randle, behind starter DeMarco Murray, with Lance Dunbar as the change-of-pace back.
While he still has a long way to earn a roster spot, at least Williams gets a second chance at creating an NFL career.
UPDATE: The Cowboys announced the signing of Williams on Monday. Dallas released running back Glasco Martin in a corresponding move.
