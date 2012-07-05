Ryan Williams reportedly will be ready for Cards' camp

A knee injury wiped out Ryan Williams' rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals, but it appears increasingly likely he'll be a full go when training camp kicks off later this month.
ProFootballWeekly.com cited a source earlier this week in reporting Williams is "right on schedule, if not a little bit ahead" in his recovery from a torn right patella tendon.
"They were thrilled that he was able to participate in 11-on-11 drills at the mandatory mini, and the medical staff just raves about his work ethic," the source said.
If healthy, Williams adds another dimension to a Cardinals running game that includes fourth-year back Beanie Wells and versatile role player LaRod Stephens-Howling.
Coming off a breakout season, Wells -- also recovering from knee surgery -- is the favorite to remain the starter. But Ken Whisenhunt likes two-RB sets, and Williams should have every opportunity to make an impact in his second season.