Ryan Williams released by Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals released the running back on Monday, just three years after the organization took Williams with the No. 38 overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. We loved Williams' running style coming out of Virginia Tech, and he looked very promising in his first preseason. But a ruptured patella tendon suffered in his third preseason game changed the course of his career.
Williams has been looking to recapture his pre-injury form since then, and he suffered season-ending shoulder surgery early in his second season. The Cardinals didn't select a running back high in the draft this year, but they have Andre Ellington, Stepfan Taylor and Jonathan Dwyer on the depth chart.
The Cardinals also cut tight end Brett Brackett, center John Estes and linebacker Kenny Rowe to make room for the team's incoming draft class.