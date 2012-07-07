Around the League

Presented By

Ryan Williams ready to make up for lost rookie season

Published: Jul 07, 2012 at 05:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

As we count down the days to training camp, Around the League will examine one player from every team set for a breakout campaign in 2012. We now dig our claws into the NFC West and the Arizona Cardinals.

Ryan Williams ready to begin again in Arizona.

Ryan Williams never left the gate last season.

The running back saw his rookie campaign with the Arizona Cardinals go up in flames after suffering a torn right patella tendon in the preseason. He was a nonfacter for a team that could have used the help.

One year later, Williams' knee is ahead of schedule. He set off sparks at practice last month with his first carry of the offseason.

"I haven't run that fast since I got hurt," Williams told the team's official website. "They sprinkled me in there. ... I was like, 'Wow, I'm almost back. I'm almost back.' "

"He looked good," coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "You forget his quickness, his vision."

The Cardinals have an attractive problem on their hands. The backfield is deep for the first time in years.

Arizona leaned on Beanie Wells for 72 percent of the team's carries last season. His 1,047 yards and 10 touchdowns were career highs, but he went under the knife after the season to repair an injured knee. Arizona would like pair Wells and Williams this season, with a dash of LaRod Stephens-Howling on the side.

This three-headed monster is years in the making for Whisenhunt, but it remains, for now, a backfield on paper.

Reports suggest Williams will be eased into training camp and tightly monitored. He was drafted in the second round to become the Cardinals' starting running back and, if healthy, will be a focal point of the offense.

Some of our "Making the Leap" candidates have already produced in this league. Williams is a young player with a serious injury in his rear-view mirror. It's possible the quickness and flash he showed at Virginia Tech are gone, but if not, he impacts Arizona's offense like few others on the roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW