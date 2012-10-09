Ryan Williams placed on season-ending IR by Arizona Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they are putting running back Ryan Williams on injured reserve with a left shoulder injury, officially ending his season.
Coach Ken Whisenhunt had said Monday that Williams' injury would put him out for the remainder of the year.
Williams' injury, the result of a hard hit during Thursday night's loss at St. Louis, was another blow to an already struggling running game. Arizona was already without Beanie Wells until at least Thanksgiving weekend because of a severe turf toe injury.
The Cardinals rank 31st out of 32 NFL teams in yards rushing per game at 63.4. Only Oakland's 60.8 is worse.
The team also said it has re-signed cornerback Crezdon Butler, who spent the preseason with the Cardinals until he was released in the team's final roster cuts on Aug. 31.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press