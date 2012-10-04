Ryan Williams of Cardinals leaves with shoulder injury

Arizona Cardinals running back Ryan Williams left Thursday night's game against the St. Louis Rams after taking what appeared to be a nasty hit to the head early in the fourth quarter.
Breer: Raising Arizona
It might seem like the Cardinals came out of nowhere, but Albert Breer explains why it's been a long time coming. **More ...**
Williams lowered his head on a run before getting hit by Rams safety Darian Stewart. Williams lay motionless on the ground, but eventually was able to walk off the field under his power. Williams went to the locker room.
The Cardinals later announced that Williams suffered a left shoulder injury and his return was questionable.