Ryan Williams, Arizona Cardinals RB, to miss HOF Game

The Arizona Cardinals are excited about the potential of their young offensive backfield this season with Beanie Wells and Ryan Williams.
Unfortunately, neither player will be on display Sunday night in Canton at the Hall of Fame Game. Wells still isn't practicing after offseason knee surgery. Williams has returned from a torn patella tendon, but the Cardinals is playing it safe by holding him out of the game. We wouldn't read too much into it. This is a luxury the Cardinals can afford because they have five preseason games
LaRod Stephens-Howling figures to be the Cardinals starter. They are facing a New Orleans Saints team that will be missing their starting cornerbacks after Jabari Greer underwent hernia surgery.
We're happy to see football back, but Sunday night isn't about the starters, anyhow. It's about guys fighting to make a roster like Cardinals third-string quarterback Ryan Lindley. OK, it's about the Kevin Kolb vs. John Skelton battle, too. Every rep counts.