Ryan Torain, Kregg Lumpkin sign with New York Giants

It appears the New York Giants didn't waste much time finding someone to help their depleted backfield.
The New York Daily News reported Tuesday that the Giants will sign veteran running back Kregg Lumpkin to fill the roster spot opened by Andre Brown's move to the injured reserve list. Brown suffered a broken fibula in the Giants' victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.
Lumpkin appeared in 16 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2011, rushing for 105 yards. He also caught 41 passes for 291 yards and saw time on special teams coverage units with the Bucs.
Giants coach Tom Coughlin said Monday the team will rely on Ahmad Bradshaw and rookie David Wilson to spearhead the team's running game.