Ryan Tannehill takes Miami Dolphins' starter snaps

Jake Locker won the job for the Tennessee Titans. John Skelton has been all but named the starter for the Arizona Cardinals. We wrote this morning that the only mystery quarterback spot left was with the Miami Dolphins, and even that was trending strongly towards Ryan Tannehill.
That trend continued Monday. Tannehill took all the first-team reps during Dolphins practice on Monday, according to Hard Knocks extra/Palm Beach Post reporter Ben Volin.
Sometimes, a coach doesn't need to say anything. His choice to give Tannehill all the reps Monday says it all. The No. 8 overall draft pick reportedly was a distant third in the quarterback battle heading into camp, but he has looked more game-ready than anyone imagined and David Garrard underwent knee surgery. Matt Moore has struggled to pick up coach Joe Philbin's offense.
Ready or not, it looks like Tannehill will learn on the fly as a rookie.
UPDATE: Moore addressed the Miami media Monday and said that he has not been given a timetable on when the Dolphins intend to name their starter, according to Izzy Gould of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
"I think I can wow somebody tomorrow, or make them hate me even more tomorrow," Moore said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.