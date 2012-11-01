Ryan Tannehill takes first-team snaps in 'Fins practice

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill seems ready to start against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.
Tannehill took all of the first-team reps at Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday. He continues to wear a brace and compression sleeve over his left knee.
The Palm Beach Post reported that Tannehill moved well on drop-backs, roll-outs and throws on the run.
Matt Moore would be getting first-team reps if the Dolphins thought Tannehill wouldn't be ready. There will be another battle of rookie quarterbacks in Indianapolis this week.
UPDATE: According to Ben Volin of the Palm Beach Post, Tannehill took more snaps at Thursday's practice than Wednesday's practice, but Moore took more snaps than usual.