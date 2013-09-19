Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) limited in Dolphins practice

The Miami Dolphins quarterback was limited in Wednesday's practice because of a right shoulder injury sustained in Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts. The team didn't announce his absence until after Tannehill met with the media, according to The Miami Herald.
The newspaper reported Tannehill appeared to ding his shoulder on a hit that resulted in a fumble. It shouldn't affect his status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons, but Tannehill too often has been hit behind a subpar Dolphins offensive line.
Tannehill was sacked five times by the Colts' defense just one week after the Cleveland Browns recorded four takedowns on the second-year passer. Behind Brandon Weeden (11), only Geno Smith (nine) has been sacked as many times as Tannehill has this season.
We see plenty to like about Tannehill's young career. He outplayed Andrew Luck on Sunday, and Tannehill deserves to be in the conversation when we ponder the outrageous amount of quarterback talent the league inherited via the 2012 NFL Draft.