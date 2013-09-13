Ryan Tannehill: Mike Wallace won't be forced passes

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mike Wallace might not have been thrilled with his production in Week 1, but it won't change how quarterback Ryan Tannehill distributes the ball.
"I'm going to play the quarterback position the way coaches install the plays; I'm going to go through the reads just like they install it," Tannehill said Wednesday, per the Palm Beach Post. "We're going to try to get him the ball when he's in the play, but we're not going to force him the ball."
Wallace had only one catch for 15 yards in a Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Tannehill targeted Wallace just five times, including two deep shots in which the two couldn't connect.
Heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, we could see an uptick in Wallace's production regardless of whether Tannehill forces the ball his way or not.
Terrelle Pryor and the Oakland Raiders' offense in Week 1 controlled the Colts' defense. We expect Tannehill easily to improve upon that effort.
Brian Hartline and Brandon Gibson are likely to get more targets than Wallace, who never has been a high-volume target player, but we expect everyone in the Dolphins' offense to eat well this week against a suspect Colts defense.