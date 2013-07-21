Ryan Tannehill: Miami Dolphins still knocking off rust

Ryan Tannehill and Mike Wallace have the combined talent to put up great numbers this season. But on their first practice of Miami Dolphins training camp, the duo was a bit off.
"It wasn't our cleanest day, but we had some rust to knock off, but it is a good starting point for us," Tannehill said Sunday.
According to beat writers in attendance, the sophomore quarterback was a bit shaky, especially on his deep ball, overthrowing the speedy Wallace.
"I think we are on track to where we need to be and to get better every single day," Wallace said about the duo's on-field relationship.
The fifth-year veteran absolutely is correct. We'll worry if they still are claiming rust as the problem at the end of camp. Every offense is getting up to speed and getting back into the flow of playing against defenses. There will be some hiccups early in the marriage when two of the most important pieces on offense are getting to know each other.