Ryan Tannehill, Matt Moore in open battle to start

It's safe to say there will be no shortage of storylines for the next episode of "Hard Knocks."
We know all about the ugliness surrounding Chad Johnson right now, but we also have a quarterback race that's turned into a wide-open affair.
Sessler: QB race opens in Miami
With David Garrard temporarily out of the mix following knee surgery, it's Matt Moore and Ryan Tannehill competing to take this team into the regular season. Both quarterbacks will split reps with the first team this week, with coach Joe Philbin saying he'll "let things play out" before naming a starter for Friday's preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
"As the week progresses, we're going to kinda make a decision," he said. "Our plan all along was to hopefully get all three of those quarterbacks reps with the first group in preseason. Again, we haven't quite crossed that bridge yet."
"I think I've stated in the past, in an ideal situation when you have a quarterback competition going on in training camp, you'd probably like to have your starter potentially named after your second preseason game."
Make no mistake: The player who gets the nod on Friday night will be in the driver's seat in this race. For Moore, it's a second life just when it appeared his Dolphins career was at a crossroads. As for Tannehill, this job is his ... if he can find a way to take it.