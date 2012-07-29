Ryan Tannehill: 'I'm in it' to start for Miami Dolphins

With the ink still drying on what NFL.com and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports is a four-year, $12.688 million contract, Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Ryan Tannehill made his practice debut Sunday.
First-year Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said Tannehill threw the ball well in his first practice. NFL.com and NFL Network's Jeff Darlington reports that Tannehill got more reps than any other quarterback but with the second-team offense.
Even though Tannehill isn't expected to start right away for the Dolphins, first-team reps eventually will come, and the first-round draft pick from Texas A&M is approaching the situation as if he's in the hunt to be the starter Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans.
"I feel like I'm in it," Tannehill said. "Maybe I'm naive, but coaches haven't given me any indication that I'm not, so I'm going to go out there every day and do my best to get better every day and hopefully win the job."
With Tannehill, Matt Moore and David Garrard competing for the job, Darlington adds that the Dolphins have nearly doubled the number of available reps, going from 75 to nearly 150 to allow for a proper evaluation of the quarterbacks.